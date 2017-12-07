High Surf Advisory issued December 07 at 3:37PM HST until December 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

South Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Clear, with a low around 47. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

A ridge of high pressure will keep winds light over the islands through Saturday. Most areas will be rain-free, but clouds, and possibly a few showers, will focus over island interiors Saturday afternoon. A weak cold front will move down the chain later Saturday and Saturday night, bringing an increase in northerly winds and a narrow band of clouds and showers. The front may push south of the Big Island Sunday morning as it dissipates, and winds will diminish as they turn back toward more typical trades. Yet another front will move down the chain early next week.

