High Surf Warning issued December 10 at 3:23PM HST until December 11 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind.

Tonight: Widespread haze after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

South Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 61. Light north northeast wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

North Shore

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light west southwest wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Upcountry

Today: Clear, with a low around 50. Light east southeast wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 8 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light east southeast wind.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Widespread haze after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light south southeast wind.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 10am and 2pm. Widespread haze after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

A cold front located around 600 miles northwest of Kauai is forecast to approach the state through the day Monday, then move down the island chain Tuesday morning through Wednesday. Winds will remain light into Monday, then shift out of the southwest and strengthen Monday night ahead of the front. Breezy north winds will fill in behind the front Tuesday through Thursday, with unsettled weather possible from Friday into the following weekend.

