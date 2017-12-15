High Surf Advisory issued December 15 at 3:33AM HST until December 16 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east northeast. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. Breezy, with a north wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Synopsis

Breezy north to northeast winds will continue today, but the winds will weaken from tonight into the weekend. An upper level low and increasing moisture will bring unsettled weather to portions of the state through this weekend. As a result, rain chances will increase, with locally heavy downpours possible and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall is possible early next week as an upper-level trough pushes toward the islands from the northwest.

