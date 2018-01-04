The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will feature the documentary Ku Kanaka/Stand Tall: Self-Determination and Resilience in the Life of Kanalu Young, at the McCoy Studio Theater on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.

Eager to impress his friends on an August afternoon in 1969, 15-year-old Kanalu Young takes a dive into shallow water that changes his life forever.

He hits his head and becomes quadriplegic, paralyzed from the neck down. Angry and defiant through months of rehabilitation, he begins to change when he learns Hawaiian language and discovers an untold story of Hawaiian history and culture.

Fired up to tell Hawaiʻi’s story, he earns a PhD, gets arrested fighting for Hawaiian rights, and becomes a crusading teacher and leader.

A panel discussion will be held following the screening of the film.

Tickets are available now for $15 (plus applicable fees). To purchase tickets visit the MACC Box Office, call 242-SHOW, or click here.

Click here to read more about Ku Kanaka/Stand Tall including an interview with the filmmaker Marlene Booth and watch a preview of the film.