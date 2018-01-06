There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade winds will continue through Sunday, with moderate trades on Monday. A weak front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce lighter winds from Tuesday into mid-week. A mostly dry weather pattern will persist today, with brief showers over windward areas. An increase in low-level moisture moving in from the east will bring more windward showers from tonight and Sunday into early next week, but most leeward areas should remain dry. Also, expect an increase in showers Tuesday night and Wednesday over Kauai and Oahu ahead of the front.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.