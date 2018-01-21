January 21, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 21, 2018, 7:45 AM HST (Updated January 21, 2018, 7:45 AM) · 0 Comments
Looking Ahead
Moderate trade winds will deliver a steady stream of clouds and showers the next couple of days as moisture associated with an old frontal boundary combines with a weak disturbance aloft. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with periods of isolated to scattered showers drifting leeward. Winds may diminish Thursday through Saturday with a land and sea breeze weather regime setting up.
West Side
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
East Maui
Today: Occasional showers. High near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov