High Surf Advisory issued January 22 at 3:57AM HST until January 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

The Winter Weather Advisory has been updated to reflect the threat of snow and freezing rain at the summits. The moisture layer is not quite as deep, so the main threat will be freezing rain, but any convection that forms could bring a short burst of snow.

For aviation purposes, TEMPO light icing has been added to AIRMET ZULU for the Big Island.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 60. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.