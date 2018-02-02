Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old man who goes by the name “Pi.”

The man, who is described as 5’8″ tall, 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes was last seen leaving the Maui Memorial Medical Center on foot at around 7:32 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Maui Crime Stoppers reports that the missing man is known to frequent the Haʻikū, Kahului and Wailuku areas, particularly Starbucks locations at Maui Lani, the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Dairy Road.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the missing man is asked to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400, or 9-1-1 in an emergency. For those who wish to remain anonymous, reports can be made to Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.