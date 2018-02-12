There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Daytime sea breezes will overpower developing southeast winds, leading to afternoon clouds and spotty showers over interior sections today. A front and its associated rainfall will slowly move down the island chain Tuesday through Wednesday, eventually stalling across the eastern end of the state Thursday and Friday.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.