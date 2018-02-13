There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A moist and unstable weather pattern will prevail over most of the state the next couple of days as an area of low pressure to the northwest moves closer. The approaching low will bring muggy weather, as well as periods of rain, some heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. As the low weakens, a drying trend is expected toward the end of the week. This may be short-lived however, as another low develops nearby next weekend. Trade winds are not expected for at least the next week.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.