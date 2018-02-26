Maui realtor Lee Potts has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist Designation by the Council of Residential Specialists, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

In order to earn Certified Residential Specialist status a realtor must complete advanced professional training and demonstrate outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. There are only 29,000 realtors nationwide who have earned the credential.

CRS Designees subscribe to the strict realtor code of ethics, have been trained to uses the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.

“I’m proud to have earned the CRS Designation as it reflects years of education, professionalism, and successfully representing clients,” said Potts.

The Lahaina realtor is a broker/owner with Aloha Group Maui – KW Island Living and is a member of the Realtors Association of Maui. Potts is also involved with supporting The Lahaina Complex School tutoring project.