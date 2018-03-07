The first of four school registration parent information sessions for Kīhei Charter School takes place tonight.

Administrators are preparing for instruction at the school’s new campus at the Maui Research and Technology Park above Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei.

Registration parent information sessions are scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Maui Research and Technology Park at 590 Lipoa Parkway, suite 119 on the following dates: Wednesday March 7; Thursday March 15; Tuesday March 20; and Wednesday, March 28.

The school recently played host to Maui County Board of Education member Kili Namau’u and Leah Belmonte, Governor’s representative for Maui as they toured the school and the new school’s construction site.

Applications are due on March 30 by 4 p.m. and may be dropped off at the front desk of either the Kīhei High School located at 300 Ohukai Road, #C210, or at the Middle School located at 41 E, Līpoa Street in Kīhei. Students from all areas of Maui are eligible for registration in the school. After applications are submitted a lottery will be held on April 5 to determine enrollment.

Namau’u expressed her support for the Kīhei Charter School and the knowledge she gained form her visit. “I’m excited by what I see here,” she said.

“I like the idea the school is not a traditional classroom…they are being very innovative with their resources. Students are going to UH Maui College to get dual credits,” she said.

When asked about parents registering their children for the Charter school Namau’u said, “If they are interested in more of a nontraditional atmosphere and looking at teachers and administration offering a different way of learning and allowing students to be very hands on. It seems very community oriented as well. Giving back to their community. If they’re are looking for that different kind of a learning environment then maybe Kīhei Charter School is an opportunity for them.”

Belmonte said that when Governor Ige was a State Senator he was very influential and supportive of Charter Schools starting in Hawaiʻi. “As a parent who has a freshman in high school who enjoys hands on learning I have always had that thought in the back of my mind to consider the Charter School as a possibility, so again definitely will highly recommend Kīhei Charter School as an option to students,” she said.