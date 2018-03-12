Planet Fitness will open its doors at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center in Kahului.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

This will be the second Planet Fitness to open in Hawaiʻi, the first location opened in December at Ala Moana Center on Oʻahu.

According to the website, Planet Fitness has over 10 million members and more than 1,400 locations across all 50 states and in Canada and Latin America. The company markets itself as a “Judgement Free Zone” which caters to novice and casual gym users and is reported to be the nation’s fastest growing fitness center franchise.

The 25,000-square-foot Kahului location features around 40 treadmills, 15 bikes, 20 ellipticals, 50 strength machines, a 30 minute express body workout area, PF360, fitness training schedule, and an abs and stretching area. Members can enjoy an individual television at each workout machine.

PF Black Card members will have access to the the Black Card Spa which boasts a lounge area, unlimited use of massage chairs, hydromassage, tanning, total body enhancement, unlimited fitness training, use at all locations and unlimited guest privileges.

The Total Body Enhancement machine is a booth, similar to a standing tanning booth, which uses non-UV ray red light therapy bulbs and whole-body vibration. The red light therapy is to boost the process of tissue recovery and rejuvenation, helping those who suffer from acne scaring or cellulite. From a platform in the ground, the whole body vibration sends energy through your whole body, causing your muscles to contract and relax dozens of times per second.

The new fitness center has locker rooms for both men and women, with showers and changing rooms. All members need to bring is a lock for a locker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Planet Fitness will be open 24 hours a day Monday through Friday and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Kahului location is still hiring staff members.

A blessing ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 14, and will be open to the public. There will also be a Grand Opening event on March 20, 2018.