There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will increase to locally breezy levels by midweek, then ease toward the weekend as high pressure strengthens to our north before getting edged out by a front approaching from the west. Trade winds will push clouds and showers across the islands, focusing rainfall mainly across windward and mauka areas. Rainfall will increase late in the work week and over the upcoming weekend as the front passes eastward through the islands.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph.