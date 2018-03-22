Swan Court at Hyatt Regency Maui will offer a special Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Guests can can enjoy a variety of breakfast foods, fresh fruit and pastries, fresh salads, hot dishes including Prime Rib and Leg of Lamb from action stations, and desserts.

Menu highlights include Surfing Goat cheese egg white with zucchini and tomato frittata; blueberry pancakes with coconut and maple syrup; roast chicken breast; house smoked salmon, capers, tomatoes, Maui onion and cream cheese; and more.

Fresh salads will include Upcountry Maui greens with romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan; avocado, baby peppers, flamed corn with pico de gallo; hearts of palms, mizuna, with roasted Waiheʻe tomatoes, and shiso chimichurri; and antipasti, cured meats, asparagus, bocconcini, with artichoke hearts.

The Swan Court Easter Brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet is $69 for adults, and $35 for kids ages 5-12, excluding tax and gratuity.

For more information, click here or call 808-667-4727.