Looking Ahead

Mostly cloudy, hazy, and somewhat humid conditions under light southerly winds will persist through the weekend as a weakening front lingers northwest of Kauai. Shower activity will trend higher over Kauai and Oahu today with day time sea breezes will producing interior showers over the islands today. The unusual early April run of hazy and humid kona winds will extend into the first half of the work week, with periods of wet and unsettled weather expected mainly from Kauai to Molokai. On Thursday and Friday, a cold front will bring showers down the island chain and likely allow trade winds to return by Friday.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.