A variety of events will be presented at public libraries in Maui County in April including an evening of Hawaiian music, hands-on science activities, a special ASL Storytime, and LEGO time.

Events include the following:

Kīhei Public Library

Tuesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. – An Evening of Hawaiian Music

Maui singer/songwriter Anthony Pfluke will perform Hawaiian classics, lively contemporary hits, and his own soul-stirring originals, including music from his most recent album.

Wednesday, April 11, at 3 p.m. – Discovering the Classics

Join Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) for a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of Bret Harte’s “Western Stories,” projected on a large screen.

Saturday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. – Explore Science: Earth & Space

Children and their families will enjoy exciting hands-on activities, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants will “program” a mars-rover, imagine what extraterrestrial life might be like, investigate magnetic fields, learn about exoplanets, and much more.

Tuesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. – Family LEGO Time

Children and their families can enjoy an evening of LEGO play.

Saturday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. – ASL Storytime Saturday

Deaf educations Misella Tomita and Loretta Finegan-Nelson will provide a special storytime for deaf and hearing children and their families to come together and celebrate American Sign Language and English in a new fun way. They will learn ASL vocabulary connected to a fun children’s book.

Wailuku Public Library

Monday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. – Japanese Tea Ceremony and Collection Dedication

Attend a demonstration of a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony. This event will commemorate the creation of The Lillian Maeda Memorial Tea and Haiku Collection.

Lānaʻi Public & School Library

Thursday, April 26, at 2 p.m. – Humorous Stories from Around the World

Storyteller “Aunty Jan” Morimoto will tell stories such as “Wanda’s Teeth” and “Click Clack Moo” as well as favorite classics like “Empty Pot,” “Tutu and de Rolling Papaya,” and many other funny folktales from around the world.