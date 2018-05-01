Starting today (May 1, 2018), the County of Maui’s free Electronic Recycling Program will no longer accept a list of items including: DVDs and VCRs; phones; audio-visual equipment including AV screens, cameras and projectors; transmission devices; audio equipment including receivers; CD and record players, amplifiers or speakers. These items will have to be landfilled instead.

The restrictions are being implemented due to changes in the recycling commodities market. Previously China had purchased 80% of the world’s recycled plastic, but the country has since restricted recyclable commodities and set strict contamination limits in an effort to clean its environment.

“Markets shift and we have to shift, too. We cannot collect a commodity that does not have an end use,” said Marty Mahon, E-Cycling’s program administrator. “Please cooperate and take only acceptable items to E-Cycling.”

The program will continue to accept televisions, computers (including tablets), printers and monitors, along with each device’s power cords, for recycling.

The Maui County E-Cycling program, managed by Habitat for Humanity, is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 901 Lower Main St., Wailuku. For questions, call the E-Cycling information line at (808) 280-6460.

E-Cycling does not accept appliances such as washers, air conditioners or microwaves. Residents may take these items for no drop-off charge to Hammerhead Metals in Central Maui Base Yard. For information, call (808) 280-8844.

For general recycling questions, call the Recycle Maui County Hotline at (808) 280-7880. From Lānaʻi, call (800) 270-0125, Ext. 880; from Molokaʻi, call (800) 270-0117, Ext. 7880.