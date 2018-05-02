The legendary voyaging canoe, Hōkūleʻa returned to Oʻahu from Hawaiʻi Island earlier than scheduled due to damage to the canoe’s hulls that are in need of immediate repairs. While sailing to Kawaihae over the weekend to continue the Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail, Hōkūleʻa’s crew experienced some difficulty and the canoe went aground causing damage to the the canoe’s hulls.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

No crew members were injured during the incident.

Hōkūleʻa returns to Oʻahu to begin drydock repairs immediately at the PVS headquarters at the Marine and Education Training Center on Sand Island. Due to the early departure from Kawaihae Harbor, all school and public canoe tours will be postponed until further notice. The canoe was scheduled to be docked at Kawaihae Harbor until May 10, 2018.

“Hōkūleʻa is a living, cultural treasure and it is our responsibility to make sure we mālama her with the care she needs at this time,” said Nainoa Thompson, president of Polynesian Voyaging Society. He made a promise “to heal Hōkūleʻa” and return the vessel as soon as possible to the children and communities of Moku O Keawe (Hawaiʻi Island).

Despite Hōkūleʻa’s early departure from Hawaiʻi Island, the crew panel presentations will not be cancelled and will take place as scheduled:

May 3, 6-8 p.m., Kahilu Town Hall, Waimea

Panel Presentation: Documentation team who were embedded on the Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage

May 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fairmont Orchid — Grand Ballroom

Panel Presentation: ʻOhana Holomoana, 1976 Crew

May 6, 4-6 p.m., Mauna Kea Beach Hotel Lūʻau Grounds

Panel Presentation: Piliwehena ʻOle: Inseparable Relationships

May 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kanu o ka Aina, Kamuela

Mālama Honua Community Panel

The Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail was organized to give the Polynesian Voyaging Society an opportunity to thank Hawaiʻi’s people, bring Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia home to all of Hawaiʻi, share lessons learned from the Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage and deepen the organization’s connection and understanding of the important work being done here in the islands to care for the earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the port visits, PVS engages with schools and organizations through outreach events, service projects, crew presentations and canoe tours.