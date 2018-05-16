+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that several fissures that were active and producing spatter this morning, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. According to the HVO, the flow from Fissure 17 has not advanced since yesterday. The view uprift from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory overflight this morning (at 8:25 a.m.) showed calm winds with sulfur dioxide plumes rising from the fissures along the rift and accumulating in the cloud deck.

At 10:30 a.m., the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that occasional bursts of ash are coming from Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, causing cause ash to fall downwind across portions of Lower Puna to include Volcano Village and Kaʻū District. Only trace dusting of ash is currently visible on property.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Ashfall Advisory as of 8:33 a.m. Volcanic emissions from Halemaʻumaʻu Crater have decreased since Tuesday evening. The NWS could reissue the advisory as conditions warrant.

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

As a precautionary measure, residents of lower Puna are advised to be on the alert in the event of possible gas emissions and volcanic eruption.

As of midnight last night, there were 202 residents at the Pāhoa and 41 residents at the Keaʻau shelter.

HVO has increased the Aviation Color Code to Red due to increased ash emission from Kilauea. Ash has been rising nearly continuously from the vent and drifting downwind to the southwest. Ashfall and vog have been reported along Highway 11 to Pahala. At any time, activity may increase the intensity of ash production.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following are issued:

Volcano School of Arts and Sciences will be closed today ( 5/16/18 ).

). Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports that air quality is condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road. Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure. Severe conditions may lead to symptoms such as eye and nose irritation, and coughing. Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas is especially dangerous for the elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

) gas is especially dangerous for the elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced that Highway 130 is open beyond Mālama Street for local residents only. The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports no large trailers or heavy equipment will be allowed over the metal plates.

Highway 132 is closed at Pohoiki Road intersection and a checkpoint is located on Highway 130 by Pāhoa High School. Only local traffic allowed beyond all roadblocks.

As a precautionary measure, residents of lower Puna are advised to be on the alert in the event of possible gas emissions and volcanic eruption. Because there may be little to no advance notice to evacuate, you should be prepared to evacuate at short notice. Take this time to prepare.

If you evacuate voluntarily, the Pāhoa Community Center and Kea’au Community Center are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly. This is a precautionary message. We want everyone in the Lower Puna area to be ready, and to remain safe.

County, State and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.