Mauna Kea Realty, a real estate brokerage firm with more than three decades of success on Hawai‘i Island, joins Hawai’i Life Real Estate Brokers this month. The new division of Hawai‘i Life will be known as ​Mauna Kea Realty – A Hawai‘i Life Company​.

Founded in 2008 and locally owned, Hawai‘i Life has emerged as the third largest brokerage in the state. With more than a billion dollars in sales last year, the firm is leading the Hawai‘i real estate industry in both listings and sales above the $3 million luxury benchmark.

This marks the second strategic acquisition by the 10-year-old Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers this year. The company joined forces with CHOI International on O‘ahu early in January to form The CHOI Group with Hawai‘i Life. Both Mauna Kea Realty and CHOI International have been in operation for more than three decades in the state of Hawai‘i. “The opportunity to work with Bob and Steve and to help leverage the Mauna Kea brand is an absolute dream. We’re so honored to call Mauna Kea Realty a Hawai’i Life company. We’re looking forward to expanding on a rich history in the resort market on Hawaii Island,” said Matt Beall, Hawai’i Life CEO and Principal Broker.