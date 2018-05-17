The situation is continually changing at Kīlauea, where the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported an explosive eruption at the summit as of 4 a.m. on Thursday May 17th. Authorities say it was the biggest steam explosion so far, and more may be possible as lava and ground water interact. The resulting ash plume was estimated to be 30,000 feet high and was expected to drop a quarter inch of ash in affected areas — people in that path were being advised to shelter in place and pull off the roads. Residents were also reporting the sound of loud rumbling coming from the crater just past 8 a.m. On Wednesday, several fissures were reported to be active and producing spatter. That day also brought a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at the summit region around 8:30 in the morning, with a 3.5 magnitude quake exacly three hours later. No tsunami threat was expected from either tremor. We’re keeping you updated with the very latest at MauiNow.com and on our social media channels.

The mumps virus continues to circulate. Hawaiʻi Department of Health has identified a case of mumps in a Maui resident who reportedly traveled to Oʻahu, where cases of the infection are still developing since the outbreak began more than one year ago. However, the last case of mumps identified here on Maui was in November of 2017. DOH has confirmed 985 cases of mumps since the outbreak began on March 1 of last year.

You may have seen the signs along the roadway — Click it Or Ticket. Maui Police Department’s two-week seatbelt enforcement campaign started this week and runs through June 3rd. Hawaiʻi’s universal seat belt law requires that all front and back seat motor vehicle occupants buckle up. Children under age four are required to ride in a child safety seat, and those between the ages of 4 and 8 years should be in either a car seat or booster seat. The minimum fine for not wearing a seat belt is $102.

Local businesses who want to take part in the 5th annual Made in Maui County Festival have until May 31st to get their applications in. Considered the largest products show in Maui County, this year’s event is at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and will be open to the public on November 2nd and 3rd. Last year, more than 10,000 visitors and residents attended the festival, which features all kinds of locally-made products and food.