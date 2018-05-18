There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

Persistent high pressure to the northeast of the islands will supply seasonable trade wind weather through the weekend, and into next week. The locally breezy trade winds will bring periods of clouds and showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 11 mph.

North Shore

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.