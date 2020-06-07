There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light south wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

