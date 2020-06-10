Kanahā Beach Park in Central Maui, which is popular among those in the windsurfing community, reopens for public use starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 11, 2020, Mayor Michael Victorino announced.

County departments partnered with local service agencies to assist unsheltered community members around the park find housing. Individuals at highest risk from COVID-19 were given the first opportunity to move into the temporary emergency shelters project, Wahi Hoʻomalu ʻO Wailuku, in Waiale Park.

Mayor Victorino reports that at least 22 unsheltered individuals around Kanahā Beach Park found shelter and housing through the help of service agencies. A dozen individuals moved into Wahi Hoʻomalu ʻO Wailuku and another 10 have moved into the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center shelter.

“Unfortunately, several unsheltered individuals have refused to engage with agencies to enter shelter or other housing options,” county officials said.

According to county officials, the temporary closure allowed the Department of Parks and Recreation to complete extensive repairs of waterlines, picnic tables, benches, posts and rails. Crews were also able to remove large debris and vegetation, repaint ADA stall markings, pressure wash sidewalks and deep clean restrooms.

Additionally, Laeʻula O Kai Canoe Club conducted maintenance on its hale at Kanahā Beach Park.

“The reopening of this County beach park has been eagerly anticipated by many in our community, especially those who enjoy windsurfing,” said Mayor Victorino. “I thank everyone for their patience and understanding as extra work was needed to prepare this beach park for reopening for the health and safety of all park users.”

The County of Maui continues to work with local nonprofits and service providers to assist unsheltered community members who are seeking assistance to address their housing needs.