The Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool and New Wailuku Pool will reopen, beginning Monday, June 15, 2020.

All county pools are open daily, except Kōkua Pool which remains closed for major renovations.

All swimmers must make a reservation in order to swim at a county pool by calling (808) 270-6116. Face coverings and IDs are required upon entry.

County pools open for 45-minute lap swimming:

Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool (beginning June 15)

Kīhei Aquatic Center

Lahaina Aquatic Center

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool

Upcountry Pool

Cooke Memorial Pool (Molokaʻi)

County pools open for lane walking for Kupuna and others:

Kīhei Aquatic Center training pool New Wailuku Pool (beginning June 15): Special Kupuna Hours at the New Wailuku Pool will be open for seniors 60 years of age and older from morning to noon, Monday through Saturday .



Reservations

Swimmers must be at least 13 years old

Call to make reservations at (808) 270-6116

Reservations are taken Monday through Friday, except holidays: 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday; On Friday, reservations will be taken for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis

Only one reservation per person, per day.

“We’re excited to have these pools reopened for swimmers to enjoy lap swimming at the Spencer Shiraishi Pool and lane walking at the New Wailuku Pool,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “We also are excited to announce special kupuna hours at New Wailuku Pool. This gives our seniors the opportunity to exercise in the pool safely, with a greater sense of security.”

For more information, visit www.MauiCounty.gov/parks