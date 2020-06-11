June 11, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 11, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 11, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Central Maui
Overnight: Clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. Light south southwest wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Clear, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov