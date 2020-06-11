June 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 11, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 11, 5:00 AM
Photo: Chris Archer

Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 3:24AM HST until June 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. Light south southwest wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

