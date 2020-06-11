A structure fire on Molokaʻi yesterday afternoon destroyed a storage building behind a home in Kalua Koi.

The incident was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Fire officials say no one was living in the structure and there were no injuries reported.

The blaze was extinguished just before 4 p.m.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4.

A separate fire was reported on Wednesday afternoon at a home on Kanakea Loop in Lahaina on Maui. Investigators returned to the scene of that fire today to continue their investigation and assess damages.