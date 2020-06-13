The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will host its Virtual Wellness Webinar on Saturday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m. This free webinar will be hosted via ZOOM and interested parties should contact the NVMC at 244-6862 to register.

The workshop is dedicated to Chinese Wellness and will be presented by Dr. Jeffrey Tice of the Longevity Health Center. Whether you are a dedicated follower of Chinese wellness or new to its concepts, this workshop has something for everyone. Dr. Tice will begin with a historical and philosophical introduction to Chinese medicine. He will follow that by sharing simple self-help tools in the areas of Food, Massage and Exercise/Meditation.

For over 3000 years, Chinese medicine has employed time-tested and proven therapies that improve health and prevent disease. Through access to a rich clinical history and personal experience, Tice and his team at Longevity Health Center have discovered and simplified the core distinctions and strategies that can be applied immediately to measurably improve quality of life.