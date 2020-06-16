June 16, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 16, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated June 16, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 11 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
