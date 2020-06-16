There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

