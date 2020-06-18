There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

