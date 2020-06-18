June 18, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 18, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 18, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 11 to 13 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 11 mph.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov