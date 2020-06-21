There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 75. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

