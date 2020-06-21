June 21, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 21, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated June 21, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 75. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Looking Ahead
