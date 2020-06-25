The local access restriction for Hāna Highway (Route 360) between Kapakalua Road and Hāna Town will remain in place through June 30, 2020, according to an update issued today from the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Full access will be allowed on July 1, 2020.

The local access restriction is to address access and congestion concerns due to roadwork and vehicles along the rural two-lane highway.

“Restricting access to Hāna Highway was necessary to push multiple projects to ensure continued safety for those that travel this route,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “I appreciate the kokua of the community in working with us on the restricted use of the highway. Now that the end to the local access restriction is set, we ask everyone to be aware, follow the speed limit, and drive safe especially in the areas where our crew continue to work.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Current improvement projects within this stretch of road are:

Hāna Highway Emergency Repairs at MP 15.7 – Ends June 2020: Project includes reconstructing road sections; slope stabilization, upgrade of drainage structures and guardrails and requires one lane closed at a time during work hours with possible changes in lane and direction of closure.

Project includes reconstructing road sections; slope stabilization, upgrade of drainage structures and guardrails and requires one lane closed at a time during work hours with possible changes in lane and direction of closure. Hāna Highway Improvements 2C (Huelo to Hāna) – Ends July 2020: Project includes roadway, roadside, and drainage improvements; replacing and installing new metal guardrail and end treatments; installing new soil nail retaining walls; repaving of asphalt concrete pavement; replacing and installing new pavement markings; replacing and installing new signing; installing new concrete drainage outlet structure; installing new grated drain inlets, storm drain manholes, drain pipe/culverts; installing new concrete rubble masonry wall; removing existing earth berms.

Project includes roadway, roadside, and drainage improvements; replacing and installing new metal guardrail and end treatments; installing new soil nail retaining walls; repaving of asphalt concrete pavement; replacing and installing new pavement markings; replacing and installing new signing; installing new concrete drainage outlet structure; installing new grated drain inlets, storm drain manholes, drain pipe/culverts; installing new concrete rubble masonry wall; removing existing earth berms. Piʻinau Bridge Emergency Repairs – Ends July 2020: Project to repair the Piʻinau Stream Bridge between MP 16.561 to 16.6 is ongoing. Contractor is currently clearing and grubbing the area in preparation for drilling of micropiles.

Project to repair the Piʻinau Stream Bridge between MP 16.561 to 16.6 is ongoing. Contractor is currently clearing and grubbing the area in preparation for drilling of micropiles. Hāna Highway Rockfall Barrier Repair – Ends August 2020: Work to repair existing rockfall barriers at MP 19 along Hāna Highway.

Work to repair existing rockfall barriers at MP 19 along Hāna Highway. Hāna Highway Rockfall Mitigation at MP 12 – Est. end June 2022: Project scope consists of slope stabilization to reduce the incidence of rockfalls.

Increased construction activity at mile post (MP) 12 is expected when materials are available toward the end of August. The work will involve installation of erosion control and slope stabilization measures and will require one lane closures and a reduced construction zone speed limit of 15 mph due to the winding nature of the road. HDOT does not anticipate reinstating the local access restriction for this work as it is scheduled to be a single project in the area.