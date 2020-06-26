The County of Maui has entered a partnership with Maui Family YMCA to provide a subsidized summer youth program for more than 1,500 children on Maui and Molokaʻi, starting July 6, 2020.

The program is open to children ages 4 to 12 years old and an active YMCA membership is not required.

“We are very excited to launch this program, which will provide critical support for our keiki and families, as more of our residents return to work,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “Coordinating this effort took a lot of time and effort due to evolving COVID-19 guidance from the CDC and DOH.”

Parents can register their children for the summer youth program at www.mauiymca.org/day-camps/.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sites families can register for include:

War Memorial Gym

Wailuku Gym

Eddie Tam Gym

Lahaina Civic Center Gym and Amphitheater

South Maui Community Park Gym

Kaunakakai Gym (Molokaʻi)

Mitchell Pauole Center Main Hall (Molokaʻi)

The YMCA is recruiting employees for the program and anyone interested should email Brian Kawamoto [email protected] or visit www.mauiymca.org/wp-content/uploads/Employment-Application.pdf. The YMCA can also be reached at (808) 242-9007.

“We want to mahalo the County for partnering with us and allowing us to provide financial assistance for families at each site,” said Mike Morris, president and CEO of Maui Family YMCA. “YMCA will also maintain its mission to not turn anyone away due to inability to pay. We encourage families to visit our website to register their children and also strongly encourage anyone interested in working for the program, especially in Molokaʻi, Lahaina and Upcountry.”

The summer youth program is funded by CARES Act funding through a public-private partnership.

The County also is working with the Boys and Girls Club, Youth Centers and others to enhance their existing grant funded programs to provide additional childcare options for families.

The programs will be expanding at some locations, including Hāna and Kīhei.The Department of Housing and Human Concerns will be using CARES Act funds to help supplement the programs. Focus for the programs will be placed on parents returning to work and strengthening families.

“It’s vital that we recognize the importance of peer-to-peer socialization for our children as they have had to deal with social distancing and other restrictions brought by COVID-19,” County DHHC Director Lori Tsuhako said. “We know that parents are under a lot of stress at this time, and having a safe place for their children to spend time is essential for healthy and strong families.”

The County’s Early Childhood Resource Center has also been coordinating childcare service for essential workers and those returning to the workforce through PATCH (People Attentive to Children) Maui.

Those in need of childcare for children under the age of 6 may contact PATCH Maui at 242-9232 or email [email protected] Workers may also call the County at 242-1608 or email [email protected]