An elderly Honolulu man isthe 18th death in Hawai‘i due to the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health. The last reported death was on May 3, making this the state’s first COVID-19 related death in one-and-a-half months.

Governor David Ige this evening expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the man saying, “This is the worst way to emphasize the need for all of us to continue safe practices such as physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand washing,” said Governor Ige. “We must protect our kupuna and others who are at high risk, by practicing personal responsibility, especially around others outside our own immediate family or household.”

While Hawai‘i has one of the best statistical records for COVID-19 management in the country, a survey released by the Dept. of Health (DOH) today suggests that many residents are becoming lax in their practices and attitudes about the infection. The number of people who considered the virus as a very serious health concern, fell from 73% to 54% in less than two months.*

More alarming, according to the DOH, is changing attitudes on preventive behaviors. 42% of survey respondents said they are social distancing all of the time and that’s steady compared to a previous survey. However, fewer residents are following recommendations “most of the time” or “part of the time.”

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said in an earlier news release, “We cannot interpret the reopening of businesses, restaurants, parks and other places, as a license to let our guards down. It is more important than ever to adhere to prevention measures we know work.”

There are 17 new COVID-19 case reported for Hawaiʻi today–14 of them on Oʻahu, one on Kauaʻi and two Hawaiʻi residents who were diagnosed outside of the state–pushing the statewide count to 866 cases in Hawaiʻi over the course of the pandemic.

The state Department of Health reports that as a result of updated testing information, one case was removed from their counts on Oʻahu, accounting for the revised total.

To date, 705 people (83%) have recovered including 113 (97.4%) recovery in Maui County. There are currently 144 active cases in the state, including three on Maui.