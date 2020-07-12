On Saturday, 2,296 people arrived in Hawaiʻi, including 600 visitors and 635 returning residents, according to new data compiled by the state Department of Transportation and released by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Here on Maui, a total of 146 people arrived on four trans-Pacific flights, including: 62 returning residents, 37 visitors, 22 individuals planning to relocate to Hawaiʻi, 24 crew members and one individual in transit to another location.

During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaiʻi daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi from out of state.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Quarantine Updates:

Two weeks ago, the state announced plans to start a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program on Aug. 1, 2020. Under the program, trans-pacific travelers could get a test 72-hours prior to arrival. Those testing negative for the virus would be allowed to forgo the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. With three weeks before the program is set to roll out, specifics on logistics have yet to be released.

On Friday, Mayor Victorino expressed reservations about re-opening trans-Pacific travel and rolling out the state’s pre-travel testing program on the previously announced Aug. 1 date.

“Many of us have seen surges not only on Oʻahu but in the mainland. Many of those are prime markets–say for example California. So the concern is there; there is no question in my mind. And so for most of us we are looking at a later date than Aug. 1; however, if things were to change quite substantially and quite rapidly on the other side of the coin, like we were about a month ago when we were having very few cases here in Hawaiʻi, and many of the states that we’re talking about now… they were doing well because they were shut down. They were on stay at home orders. If we see changes in that area and numbers start to decrease, we may reconsider another date.”

Mayor Victorino continued saying, “I would hate to put a date that forces people to say ‘well you said this.’ Let me say for less of a better term, I’m going to give you my best guesstimation… Sept. 1. Now, if anything else happens and it can be done earlier, safely with the well being and health of our people, I’d consider it at that point. But the call is going to be made by the state, by the governor and the Department of Health and Gen. Hara and that group of people with our consultation of course.”

A separate quarantine in place for interisland travel was lifted on Tuesday, June 16. This applies only to air travel within the state, and anyone arriving into the state would still be subject to a 14-day quarantine as outlined above. Upon lifting the interisland quarantine, the state has implemented thermal screening, a new interisland travel form and a more robust contact tracing program.