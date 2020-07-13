Rep. Gabbard to Discuss Federal Response to Pandemic Amid Rising Infections Across NationJuly 13, 2020, 8:51 AM HST · Updated July 13, 8:51 AM 0 Comments
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) will host her next telephone town hall meeting to update Hawai‘i residents about COVID-19 at 4 p.m. HST on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
This will be the sixteenth coronavirus-related virtual town hall Rep. Gabbard has hosted since the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in Hawai‘i. She will discuss the federal response to the pandemic amid rising infections across the US.
The public can sign up on Rep. Gabbard’s website to receive a phone call to join the event. The downhill is also available for listening online at gabbard.house.gov/live.