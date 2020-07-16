There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead