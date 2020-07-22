Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing at Keōpūolani Park in Kahului Today

July 22, 2020, 7:15 AM HST · Updated July 22, 1:22 AM
×

  • Drive Through COVID-19 testing site in Kahului, Maui. (4.9.20) Courtesy file photo.

    Keōpūolani Regional Park is this morning, Wednesday, July 22, and reopens at 3 p.m., following drive-through COVID-19 testing taking place at the site.

    Minit Medical conducts drive-through COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

    Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

    Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

    People who get tested are asked to bring:

    Insurance card

  • Identification
  • Facial covering / mask

    Criteria for Molecular testing:

    Symptomatic:

    Fever/chills

  • Body aches
  • Short of breath
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Cough
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Diarrhea
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Runny nose

    Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):

    Recent travel to Mainland/International

  • Positive/possible exposure contact
  • First responders/essential workers
  • Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing

Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

