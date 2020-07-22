Keōpūolani Regional Park is this morning, Wednesday, July 22, and reopens at 3 p.m., following drive-through COVID-19 testing taking place at the site.

Minit Medical conducts drive-through COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card