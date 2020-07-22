Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing at Keōpūolani Park in Kahului TodayJuly 22, 2020, 7:15 AM HST · Updated July 22, 1:22 AM 0 Comments
Keōpūolani Regional Park is this morning, Wednesday, July 22, and reopens at 3 p.m., following drive-through COVID-19 testing taking place at the site.
Minit Medical conducts drive-through COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.
Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.
Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.
People who get tested are asked to bring:
Insurance card
- Identification
- Facial covering / mask
Criteria for Molecular testing:
Symptomatic:
Fever/chills
- Body aches
- Short of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Nausea
- Runny nose
Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
Recent travel to Mainland/International
- Positive/possible exposure contact
- First responders/essential workers
- Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
Required for travel (costs might be incurred)
For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.