Gov. Ige announced today that he is granting non-essential state employees on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i administrative leave as the state prepares for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Douglas. State offices on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i will be closed on Monday, July 27, 2020. Non-essential workers affected by the office closures should not report to work and will be granted administrative leave.

However, employees who fall into one of the following categories are required to report to work, unless it is determined that the employee can be excused:

Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators

Disaster Response Workers

Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

All other employees should not report to work on Monday, July 27, 2020.

