Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced today updated Public Health Emergency Rules that limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10 people.. This is a slight revision from yesterday’s announcement when the mayor had identified a different maximum limit on outdoor gatherings.

The updated rules have been signed by Mayor Victorino and sent to the Governor for approval. The rules are to take effect starting Friday, July 31, 2020.

“Today, our state reported a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases for the second-straight day, including four additional new cases for Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “We’ve had 42 cases this month, compared to just four in May and three in June. This rise in cases statewide continues to concern me and there have been many reports of large parties, drum circles and other gatherings, which could jeopardize the safety of our keiki and kupuna. I believe this rule change is necessary to help protect our community from future spikes and outbreaks.”

Businesses and places of worship will still be allowed to function under existing County and State rules. Businesses such as restaurants, bars and beauty salons must continue to follow health and safety guidelines outlined in the emergency rules.

County parks and beach parks will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The use of large structures that may attract gatherings, such as tents and pavilions, will be prohibited.

Recent cases in Maui County have been linked to large gatherings and groups, which the State Department of Health and Maui District Health Office are investigating. We continue to ask for the public’s cooperation and to follow directions from our health officials.

“It pains me to make these decisions, but we need to take steps to discourage large gatherings,” Mayor Victorino said. “I want to thank all the businesses and residents who continue to heed our advice by maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face coverings whenever you leave your home.

These are extremely difficult and frustrating times for all of us, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our people. But always remember: We are Maui County strong.”