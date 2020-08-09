The state Department of Transportation is conducting road work that will result in lane closures this week on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina, Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Wailuku and Haleakalā Highway in Kula.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Honoapiʻilani Highway Bypass (Route 30) in Lahaina

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in Wailuku

Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0 and 0.8, South High Street to Kainani Street, on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in Kula

Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0 and 9.2, Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Kekaulike Avenue, on Monday, Aug. 10, through Thursday, Aug, 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.