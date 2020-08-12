Maui Mayor Michael Victorino thanked the traveling public for exercising patience as the County of Maui works to improve and streamline its implementation of the newly reinstated interisland quarantine.

“Due to a short amount of time to put systems in place, we expected there would be delays on the first day of the interisland quarantine, but we are working diligently to assess and make improvements to our systems,” said Mayor Victorino in a press release update. “I apologize for any inconveniences experienced by the traveling public and appreciate their patience.”

All interisland travelers arriving in Maui County are required to complete the County’s mandatory travel form, due to the Governor’s reinstitution of the mandatory 14-day interisland travel quarantine.

For mandatory travel declaration forms and request for limited quarantine forms, visit mauicounty.gov. All interisland travelers seeking a modified travel quarantine due to essential work or medical reasons must:

All transpacific travelers should complete the State of Hawaiʻi Traveler Health Form prior to boarding at https://health.hawaii.gov/travel/. All transpacific travelers seeking a modified travel quarantine should email requests to the State at [email protected]