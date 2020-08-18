News Conference Aug. 18, 2020 August 18, 2020 News Conference: Update on COVID-19 Posted by Governor David Ige on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Governor David Ige this afternoon announced a delay in the start of the state’s pre-travel testing program to October 1, 2020.

This pushes the perviously announced Sept. 1 date to October 1, 2020 at the earliest. Gov. Ige said he will continue to monitor key markets on the mainland and here in Hawaiʻi.

He also joined Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in the replace some restrictions on the island of Oʻahu where cases have consistently been in the triple digits.

Mayor Caldwell called the latest phase “Act Now Honolulu – No Social Gatherings.” This means no parties larger than five individuals coming together on Oʻahu. This is in effect starting at midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 and will run for 28 days or two incubation periods.

Governor Ige reiterated that the neighbor islands continue in the “Act With Care” phase in their reopening plans. The new Honolulu restrictions apply specifically to Oʻahu.

*The press briefing is currently underway. Stay with us for further updates.