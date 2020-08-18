By Wendy Osher

The state has reported another triple digit increase in new COVID-19 cases with 134 new cases today including 124 on Oʻahu, seven on Maui and three on Hawaiʻi Island. This marks the 15th consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

One death was also reported today on the island of O‘ahu.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 152 (22 active; 130 released from isolation; six required hospitalization)

: 152 (22 active; 130 released from isolation; six required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 4878 (3264 active; 1580 released from isolation; 261 required hospitalization; 34 deaths)

: 4878 (3264 active; 1580 released from isolation; 261 required hospitalization; 34 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 54 (6 active; 48 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 54 (6 active; 48 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 242 (73 active; 163 released from isolation; 30 required hospitalization; six deaths)

: 242 (73 active; 163 released from isolation; 30 required hospitalization; six deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 300 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 4,839 (93%) patients were residents. Of the 242 cases in Maui County, at least 163 have been released from isolation, and 30 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 73 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 34 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 2.9 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Of the 242 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Wailuku and Kīhei (26-50); Makawao, Haʻikū, Kula and Spreckelsville (1-25 cases each); and Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi (0 cases).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 5192 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 17 statewide (updated weekly): 621 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 2096 were 20-39 years old (27 of which required hospitalization); 1577 were 40-59 years old (85 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); and 898 were 60+ years old (147 of which required hospitalization; and 31 deaths).