Mayor Extends Condolences Upon Passing of Lānaʻi Resident with COVID-19

August 20, 2020, 4:33 PM HST · Updated August 20, 5:07 PM
0 Comments
Mayor Michael Victorino extended his condolences to the family of the Lānaʻi resident, who was identified as among the individuals whose death was COVID-19-related.  

“Joycelyn and I are heartbroken to lose another member of our Maui County community due to COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and our entire Lānaʻi community, and ask everyone to surround them with love and prayers. This virus has been one of the most challenging issues we have ever faced and it will take a collective effort by all of us to limit its spread. I ask everyone to continue doing your part to protect others and caring for your loved ones,” he said.  

An O‘ahu man, older than 60-years-old and the Lānaʻi man, 40-59 years old raise Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll to 45.

The O‘ahu victim had an underlying health condition, was hospitalized and passed away on Aug. 15.

The Lānaʻi man had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized on Maui. State officials say his death is believed to be travel related.

There were 230 new COVID-19 cases today on O‘ahu, five on Hawai‘i island and one from Maui for a total of 236 new cases.

 

 

