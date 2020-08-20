By Wendy Osher

The state has reported another triple digit increase in new COVID-19 cases with 236 new cases today including 230 on Oʻahu, one on Maui and five on Hawaiʻi Island. This marks the 17th consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

The state is also reporting three additional COVID-19 related deaths today including two on O‘ahu and one on Maui. There are now 45 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 164 (30 active; 134 released from isolation; six required hospitalization)

: 164 (30 active; 134 released from isolation; six required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 5340 (3622 active; 1681 released from isolation; 276 required hospitalization; 37 deaths)

: 5340 (3622 active; 1681 released from isolation; 276 required hospitalization; 37 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 54 (4 active; 50 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 54 (4 active; 50 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 263 (90 active; 166 released from isolation; 31 required hospitalization; seven deaths)

: 263 (90 active; 166 released from isolation; 31 required hospitalization; seven deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 317 cases (5%) that have required hospitalization. At least 5,372 (92%) patients were residents. Of the 263 cases in Maui County, at least 166 have been released from isolation, and 31 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 90 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 45 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 37 on Oʻahu, seven in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 3.1 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Of the 242 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Wailuku and Kīhei (26-50); Makawao, Haʻikū, Kula and Spreckelsville (1-25 cases each); and Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi (0 cases).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 5192 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 17 statewide (updated weekly): 621 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 2096 were 20-39 years old (27 of which required hospitalization); 1577 were 40-59 years old (85 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); and 898 were 60+ years old (147 of which required hospitalization; and 31 deaths).