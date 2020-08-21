August 21, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 21, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated August 21, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Isolated showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Light east southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 73. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov