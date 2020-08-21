There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Light east southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 73. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

