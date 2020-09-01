There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead