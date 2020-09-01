September 01, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 1, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 1, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov