Maui fire crews utilized air assets to battle a brush fire near the Ukumehame Firing Range in West Maui on Saturday afternoon. At 4:12 p.m., Maui fire officials report that the blaze is still active and about 70% contained.

The fire was reported at 11:52 a.m. and had blackened a portion of the mountainside. Witnesses reported seeing active firefighting efforts underway at around 1:15 p.m. Three helicopters were used to drop water on the flames located mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway in an area of kiawe trees.

Other assets on scene included Engine 3 and Tanker 3 out of Lahaina, Engine 11 out of Nāpili and crews from the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. Fire officials say that as of 4:15 p.m. there were no reports of injuries or evacuations.

Also today, nine people were displaced by a house fire reported at around 1:32 p.m. at a home located at 278 Wainohia Street in Kīhei, Maui. Details here.